Late-arriving spring has been tough on some birds returning to Minnesota

This month's unseasonably cold weather and a later-than-usual ice-out on northern lakes has caused a delay in the annual spring waterfowl migration in Minnesota, and been a challenge for returning songbirds.

According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Nongame Wildlife Program supervisor Carrol Henderson, ducks, geese and other waterfowl are waiting for open water. However, he said that when ice-out does come this year, the migration is likely to be rapid.

"These birds need to get all the way back north to northern Minnesota, Canada — some even migrate as far as Alaska. So those are the birds where once it becomes available for migration they are going to push right on through here," Henderson said.

Henderson said this year's cold April, along with the foot-or-more of snow that fell across much of the region on April 14-15, also delayed insect hatches that many returning backyard birds depend on for food.

"We have not really had any significant emergences of insects. So early-returning birds that may normally depend on insect foraging are at a significant disadvantage," he said. "In recent days we've had reports of both robins and hermit thrushes that are being found dead or dying because they're simply running out of gas, so to speak."

With temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend, the recent snow will be quickly melting away across Minnesota — though a prolonged period of warm weather will be required for insect hatches.

Henderson said that if people are concerned about starving birds in their yards, they can try setting out mealworms available at pet stores. He also suggested putting out chopped raisins or dried cranberries for fruit eaters.

Returning raptors have fared better in the recent snow and cold than other birds, Henderson said, because their food sources — prey such as other birds and small mammals — are not affected as much by the weather.