Mob Museum in Vegas lets visitors play police officer

Museum Police Training Exhibit
In this April 12, 2018, photo, Tom Coull, left, reacts as training officer Russell Harris acts out a scenario at the Use of Force Training Experience in the Mob Museum in Las Vegas. For years the museum has showcased the area's storied past in organized crime, but visitors can now also enjoy a speakeasy, a use of deadly force training experience, and an interactive crime lab exhibit. 