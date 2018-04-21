As Saudi Arabia's cinema ban ends, filmmakers eye new opportunities

Reem Almodian, 22, says her dream was to perform on Broadway or in front of a camera. She decided to go behind the camera instead and enrolled in Saudi Arabia's only film school, at the all-female Effat University.
