St. Paul police: One dead after domestic incident leads to crash

St. Paul police say a domestic incident led to a deadly crash overnight.

Just before midnight Friday, St. Paul police officers responded to a domestic incident in the Frogtown neighborhood, police spokesperson Steve Linders said. Linders said a woman called police to say her boyfriend was threatening her 14-year-old son with a machete.

Authorities said the man then took off driving erratically through St. Paul streets and almost hit a squad car before crashing into a garage in the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue.

Linders said another man who was found inside the garage was hit and later died from his injuries.

"What we are dealing with is an incredible tragedy that was senseless and totally avoidable," Linders said.

Linders said it was unclear where the victim, who was in his car, was situated when the crash happened.

The suspect also was taken to the hospital; Linders said he likely will face criminal vehicular homicide charges.

The 14-year-old boy was not hurt.