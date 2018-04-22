Motorcycle rider dies after crash in Dakota County

A 47-year-old Mound, Minn., man died Saturday after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle at an intersection in Dakota County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 19-year-old driver had exited southbound U.S. Highway 52 and was attempting to cross State Highway 50 near the community of Hampton when her car collided with the motorcycle at about 4:45 p.m.

The driver's view "was obstructed by another vehicle, so the driver slowly drove forward, saw a break in traffic, and continued southbound across Highway 50," the State Patrol reported. The motorcycle struck the car.

Authorities said the crash caused Willliam Slattery to be thrown from his motorcycle. Slattery was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and died from his injuries; the State Patrol said Slattery was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

The State Patrol said the season's first motorcycle fatality happened 10 days ago in Prior Lake. Authorities are cautioning drivers and motorcycle riders to share the roads responsibly as the weather warms up.