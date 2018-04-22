Who cares if they're cute? This zoologist accepts animals on their own terms

Humans often look at sloths upside down, Cooke says. Sloths are designed to hang from trees — and "gravity removes their dignity." Above, a four-month-old baby sloth hangs onto its mother at the Singapore Zoo.
