Wisconsin man in custody after Carlton County shooting

Authorities in Northeastern Minnesota are holding a Wisconsin man in connection with a Friday night shooting.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office reported that the 32-year-old man from Bayfield, Wis., is in custody pending charges.

Authorities were called to the shooting just before midnight Friday. A man reported that his 57-year-old brother, Andrew Gokee of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., had been shot.

The caller also reported hearing another gunshot outside the home and that the suspect had run away.

Gokee was found shot in the head. His condition is unknown.

A second man was found at the home with a superficial injury from gunfire.

The Minnesota State Patrol conducted an air search, and the suspect was found in a wooded area. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest; authorities said they don't know how he was shot.

WDIO-TV reported that the suspect is related to at least one of the other two people who were wounded. The incident happened in Progress Township, about 12 miles west of Cloquet.