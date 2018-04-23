Minn. court sides with climate change activists in pipeline case

Four people who broke into Enbridge Energy property in Minnesota in an effort to stop oil from flowing can argue they needed to shut the pipeline down, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday. Here, a worker lays down pipeline in North Dakota.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on the side of climate change activists Monday in a case over an oil pipeline protest.

The four activists — one from New York and three from Washington — admit they broke into Enbridge Energy property in northwestern Minnesota in an effort to stop oil from flowing through a pipeline.

The activists' case is headed to trial in Clearwater County later this year. They've asked the court if they can use what's known as a "necessity defense" to argue they needed to shut off the flow of oil in order to address climate change.

The judge on their case granted the request. But state prosecutors challenged the decision and the Minnesota Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Feburary. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which represents business interests in the state, filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the prosecutors' argument.

But the state appeals court dismissed the challenge in their ruling Monday, making way for the activists to call experts on global warming to testify during their trial.

A lawyer for the activists told the appeals court judges that climate change is an emergency, and that through the coordinated action by activists — many of which consider their work to be civil disobedience — 15 percent of the country's oil supply was temporarily stopped.