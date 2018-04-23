Maplewood woman found guilty of murder in fentanyl overdose death

Beverly Nicole Burrell Hennepin County Sheriff

A Sherburne County judge on Monday found Beverly Burrell of Maplewood guilty of murder in the 2016 fentanyl overdose death of a St. Cloud, Minn., man.

Prosecutors say on April 2, 2016, Burrell, 32, sold fentanyl to Dustin Peltier. St. Cloud police found Peltier dead in his home with a needle and white powder near his body. Prosecutors say phone records showed that Peltier and Burrell communicated with each other earlier in the day.

Burrell chose a bench trial, meaning there was no jury. Judge Walter Kaminsky issued his verdict in writing. She will be sentenced in June.

This is the third murder conviction for Burrell.

She faces murder charges in the deaths of two other men who overdosed on drugs she allegedly sold them.