MN sailor still missing from Navy base

Police in Connecticut say they're still looking for a Navy sailor from Stillwater who has been missing since April 17.

Jacob Tyler, 24, was last seen leaving his residence that morning on a blue 2014 Honda motorcycle, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Groton, Conn., police. The post describes Tyler as white with blond hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall.

As of Monday, police said they had no new information about the case.

Tyler's mother, Barbara Tyler, also posted to Facebook last week, saying her son never made it to work on the day he disappeared. He was scheduled to work on the submarine USS North Dakota, docked at Naval Submarine Base New London.

"Some facts don't make sense but him just not showing up for work is the most important. The sub sailors, Navy CSI, Police are looking at everything, but nothing so far," Barbara Tyler wrote.