Students plan sustained demonstration against gun violence leading up to Election Day

A group of Minnesota students is planning a sustained demonstration at the state Capitol until Election Day to push for action on gun violence.

Four student organizers from Eden Prairie High School are recruiting two volunteers per weekday to hold photos and information about school shooting victims in the Capitol lobby.

"We want to pay remembrance to these victims and what they lost and what their families lost and just try to remind people of who has died from this problem that we have," Eden Prairie High School sophomore Bella Martell said.

Martell said organizers hope to break a cycle where, "We mourn, we talk about change happening, but then we kind of forget."

Organizers aren't calling for specific gun control policies. Martell said they aim to show lawmakers that "we're not backing down."

"We want change, because we don't want to be the next people to die," she said.

So far just a few volunteers have signed up. The group will need almost 300 volunteers to fill the planned time.