The final 4 loved lakes: Lake Superior v Lake Pepin

We're down to Minnesotans' four most-loved lakes. Vote now in the first battle: Lake Superior v Lake Pepin.

We have arrived at Minnesota's final four most-loved lakes, as decided by MPR News readers in thousands of votes over the past three weeks.

In the first round, we have Superior taking on Pepin, which waged an upset over Crane Lake in our round of eight.

The final four lakes William Lager | MPR News

Whichever lake wins will take on the winner of the Kabetogama v Rainy match-up.

On April 30, we'll have a champion. With help from the Water Main, we'll host a performance on the shore of the winning lake.

Tell MPR News and the Water Main: What makes your lake special?