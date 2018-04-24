Conversations on the Creative Economy: Bemidji entrepreneurs

Chris Farrell interviews Bemidji entrepreneurs for his Conversations on the Creative Economy series.

Bemidji is well known for its giant Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, Bemidji State University and many outdoor recreation activities.

Bemidji is also becoming a growing entrepreneurial hub. We'll learn about the entrepreneurs behind the creative ventures--Bemidji Brewing, Stittsworth Meats and Aircorps Aviation.

Panelists:

Erik Hokuf, General Manager of AirCorps Aviation

Tina Kaney, Director of Internal Operations at Bemidji Brewing

Mychal Stittsworth, Owner of Stittsworth Meats

Minnesota Public Radio's Conversations on the Creative Economy was recorded in Bemidji on April 3, 2108.