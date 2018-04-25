Federal judge upholds DACA, calling White House decision to rescind it 'capricious'

Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), demonstrate on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2017. A federal judge on Tuesday became the third judge to rule against the administration's plans to end DACA after federal judges in California and New York handed down similar decisions.
Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), demonstrate on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2017. A federal judge on Tuesday became the third judge to rule against the administration's plans to end DACA after federal judges in California and New York handed down similar decisions. 