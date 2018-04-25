Tom Gjelten speaks about 'A Nation of Nations'

'A Nation of Nations' by Tom Gjelten Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Insights into United States immigration history and what it tells us about our country today.

National Public Radio reporter Tom Gjelten looks at immigration, assimilation, national identity, and the landmark immigration law that transformed the face of the nation more than 50 years ago.

At St. John's University on April 18, 2018 Gjelten talked about his newest book, "A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story."

He explores how well America has handled an increase in diversity and how it has demonstrated resilience and a capability to absorb many immigrants from non-traditional backgrounds.

Gjelten concludes that there was "no 20th century law as important in shaping this country than the 1965 Immigration Act." The Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act were, of course, very important. But the Immigration Act was most important "in terms of impact on the demographic, ethnic and national character of America," Gjelten says.

He discusses the national origin quotas, and the history of limits on immigration because policy-makers worried about "too many" people coming from "undesirable places."

Exploring well beyond the legislative aspects of immigration, Gjelten tells the stories of several immigrants in nearby Virginia in order to get a better understanding of "the idea of America."

Tom Gjelten grew up in Minnesota, and has been a national and international news reporter for National Public Radio since 1982.