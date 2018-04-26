Ford to phase out 'Traditional Ford Sedans' like Fusion and Taurus in the U.S.

Ford will focus on SUVs and trucks — and eliminate many of its sedans — in the North American market. Here, the company's trucks were highlighted at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
