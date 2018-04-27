Ryan's dismissal of House chaplain sparks outrage and suspicion

In his resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Rev. Patrick Conroy noted that he was stepping down "as you have requested" and has since made it clear that he had no interest in leaving Capitol Hill.
