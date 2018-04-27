Politics Friday with gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson and congressional candidate Dan Feehan

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson Regina McCombs | MPR News

First up: The race to be Minnesota's next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state's political conventions will meet in early June — the Republicans in Duluth, the DFLers in Rochester — to endorse a candidate.

DFL candidate Dan Feehan met with supporters in Rochester. Catharine Richert | MPR News

In advance of those conventions, we're talking with the leading candidates. Today: Republican Jeff Johnson. Johnson is a Hennepin County Commissioner and was the 2014 Republican nominee for governor.

Then: We'll talk to DFL congressional candidate Dan Feehan. Feehan is running in Minnesota's 1st District. Mulcahy will talk to him about his campaign, why he's running and well...who he is.

Finally: MPR reporters Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst, along with Briana Bierschbach, join the program for a look back at a busy week at the Minnesota Capitol.

