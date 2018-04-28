Air, water monitoring continues near site of Superior refinery fire

The EPA set up an air quality monitoring station on N. 59th and Baxter Ave.
The Environmental Protection Agency set up an air quality monitoring station on North 59th Street and Baxter Avenue in Superior, Wis., to monitor volatile compounds that may have been released from the Husky Energy oil refinery fire. Jim Mitchell, onsite coordinator with the EPA, said eight stations like this one were setup throughout the city to monitor air quality. 