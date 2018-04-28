Minneapolis man charged with murder in shooting death

A Minneapolis man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's north side early Thursday.

Willie Brown Jr., 35, is accused of shooting and killing Dwayne Hawkins, 29, of Minneapolis. Brown is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Police say Hawkins was found lying in a street Thursday morning with three bullet wounds to his face and neck. He died a short time later at a Twin Cities hospital.

Authorities say it is the 10th homicide in Minneapolis this year.