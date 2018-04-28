Rockslide closes St. Paul street

A rockslide closed a portion of Wabasha Street South in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon.

St. Paul police reported that the rockslide occurred at about 3:30 p.m., from the cliffs above Wabasha Street between Plato Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Street. No one was injured.

That section of the street remained closed as of 8 p.m. Saturday, as police, public works and other city officials — along with a number of passersby — kept an eye on the cliff.

In addition to several large slabs of rock, the slide sent a tree onto the roadway. Some fencing along the street was damaged.