Amid Keystone XL fight, the Lakota Treaty of Fort Laramie turns 150

A wooden cross marks an unidentified U.S. Army grave at Fort Laramie, Wyo., as pictured in 2009. The Fort Laramie National Historic Site will host a gathering of Lakota people this weekend to commemorate an 1868 treaty with the U.S. government.
