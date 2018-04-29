Minnesota woman accused in 2 deaths appears in Florida court

This photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals Thursday, April 19, 2018, at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas. Investigators believe she killed her husband in Minnesota then fled to Florida where she used the same gun to slay her doppelganger with the intention of assuming her identity. Riess had been on the run since at least late March.

A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband at their home and another woman in Florida to apparently steal her identity has appeared before a judge who ordered that she remain in a Florida county jail without bond.

Judge Zachary Gill on Sunday granted 56-year-old Lois Riess a pretrial detention hearing, but the date hasn't been determined. The Fort Myers News-Press reports Riess arrived in Fort Myers from Texas on Saturday to face charges including homicide and identity theft.

A national manhunt for Riess began in March after her husband's killing in southern Minnesota. A Florida woman was found dead April 9 in Fort Myers, and investigators said they believe Riess targeted her because she looked like her. Riess was arrested April 19 in South Padre Island, Texas.

Riess also faces charges in Minnesota.