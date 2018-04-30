Major electronic file upgrade at Mayo Health Kerri Miller · Apr 30, 2018 Listen Story audio 7min 44sec The Mayo Clinic is moving to a new filing system. MPR News' senior reporter Catharine Richert is working on a story around the upgrade. She joined host Kerri Miller to discuss what this means for the Clinic's patients. • Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.