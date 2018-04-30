Jackson won't return as Trump's personal physician, report says

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., before a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Jackson, who abandoned his nomination to be secretary of Veterans Affairs amid numerous allegations, will not return to the job of President Trump's personal physician but will remain on the White House medical staff, Politico reported Sunday. 