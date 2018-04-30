Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize, South Korea's Moon says

"It's President Trump who should receive the Nobel Prize," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said, following Friday's summit with North Korea. Moon is seen here hosting Trump at the Blue House in Seoul in November.
"It's President Trump who should receive the Nobel Prize," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said, following Friday's summit with North Korea. Moon is seen here hosting Trump at the Blue House in Seoul in November. 