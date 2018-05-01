Minnesota deputy charged in Wisconsin child sex crimes

A sheriff's deputy from Minnesota is jailed in northwestern Wisconsin on felony child sex crimes.

Sixty-year-old Jeffrey Masek is charged in Barron County with child enticement-sexual contact, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Cottage Grove, Minn., man is a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy. The sheriff's department says Masek has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Court documents do not list a defense attorney who could speak on Masek's behalf.