The forerunner to Alvin and the Chipmunks

Sixty years ago "Witch Doctor" by David Seville was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart.

It's the heart-wrenching story of a man in love with a woman who does not love him back. In desperation he turns to a witch doctor who prescribes a magic incantation that he promises will change her mind.

The part of the witch doctor is actually a tape of Seville played at double speed. This is a technique he would use with great success when he created and sang all the parts for Alvin and the Chipmunks.