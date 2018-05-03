Hawaii approves bill banning sunscreen believed to kill coral reefs

Much of the inner reef at Oahu's Hanauma Bay is dead after decades of tourism. The state may sign a law banning over-the-counter sunscreens believed to harm coral.
