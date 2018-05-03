New host of 'The Takeaway' has covered American diversity for years

The public radio program "The Takeaway" has selected a new host. Tanzina Vega starts on Monday, May 7, and plans to bring more narrative journalism to the daily magazine-style news program.

Former New York Times and CNN reporter Tanzina Vega will host The Takeaway. Matthew Septimus

Vega comes from CNN where she covered race and economics. Before that she worked at The New York Times, where she was able to create her own beat around changing demographic trends in the U.S.

She told MPR's Stephanie Curtis that she wants economic inequality to be an early focus of her time "The Takeaway".

You can hear "The Takeaway" Monday through Thursday at 1pm on MPR News.

Use the audio above to listen to their discussion.