18-year-old charged with murder in reservation slaying

An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a man in the head with a shotgun on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The U.S. attorney's office says 18-year-old Michael Whitefeather of Red Lake faces a second-degree murder charge. He made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday.

Investigators found a body of a male on a trail on the reservation on April 28, with three shotgun shells nearby. People in the area reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Whitefeather was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities did not release the name of the person who died or comment on a possible motive in the case.