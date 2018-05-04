Charges filed in connection with shooting at Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis

The cul-de-sac where six people were injured sits empty on the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two people on Friday in connection with a shooting at the Little Earth Housing Complex in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

According to the charges, Rico King, 21, of Minneapolis and Georgina Kellum, 35, of Crystal were part of the group behind the chaotic scene at Little Earth.

Police say they arrived to find more than 50 people in a parking lot where six people ages 14 to 46 had been hit by gunfire. Two remain in critical condition.

King is charged with five counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon. Kellum is charged with one count of aiding an offender after the fact.

The criminal complaint says King was caught on surveillance video firing a weapon. A 14-year-old also was seen firing a gun. Police say Kellum took that gun and tried to cover for the teen. The 14-year-old was also arrested.

The complaint also said a third gunman appeared to be carrying an assault-style rifle, but when the shooting began, it appears he was unable to get the firearm out from under his clothing.