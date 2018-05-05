Trump administration ends temporary protected status for Hondurans

Members of the opposition to the administration of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez march on Friday to protest the U.S. government's decision to end the Temporary Protected Status designation for nearly 57,000 people from Honduras. Hernandez called the decision a sovereign issue for Washington, adding that "we deeply lament it."
