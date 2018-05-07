Beard best chef in the Midwest goes to Minneapolis' Gavin Kaysen

Gavin Kaysen is executive chef and owner of Spoon and Stable Restaurant in Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis chef was named best in the Midwest Monday night, during the James Beard Awards.

Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable won the honor after being nominated in March, along with two other Minneapolis chefs, Steven Brown of Tilia and Ann Kim of Young Joni.

Next up is Best Chef: Midwest. The award goes to @gavinkaysen of @spoonandstable in Minneapolis #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 8, 2018

Kaysen has been lauded with accolades since his North Loop eatery opened in late 2014.

In 2015, Kaysen was head coach for the American team that won the Bocuse d'Or — an event that's been called the world's most prestigious competition.

Kaysen also won Beard's Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2008 when he worked at New York's Café Boulud.

The James Beard Foundation, which aims to promote food culture and honor chefs, announced the winners Monday evening at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.