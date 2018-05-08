Trucker pleads no contest in Nebraska crash that killed 6

A truck driver from Florida has pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a 2016 crash in western Nebraska that killed six people, including a family of five from Minnesota.

Court records say 55-year-old Tony Weekly Jr. entered the pleas Tuesday in Keith County District Court. The charges: three felony and three misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Sentencing is set for July 20.

Investigators say Weekly was distracted July 31, 2016, and didn't slow down in an Interstate 80 construction zone near Brule, smashing into the back of a minivan. Inside were Jamison and Kathryne Pals, of St. Paul, and their three children, aged 3 years, 2 ½ and 23 months.

Another man injured in the crash, Terry Sullivan, of Denver, died later.