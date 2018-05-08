Changing America's view of Muslim women

Just under half of American Muslims surveyed by Pew Research Center, experienced discrimination in the last year.

That number is even higher, roughly 64 percent, for Muslims who "have clothing/appearance that identifies them as Muslim."

Today on MPR News, two women joined Kerri Miller for a conversation about what it's like to be a young, Muslim woman in America today:

• Blair Imani is the executive director Equality for HER

• Ikhlas Saleem co-hosts the Identity Politics podcast.

