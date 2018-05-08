What you need to know about the Iran nuclear deal

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (left) meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department Monday. Johnson argued for the Trump administration to continue to be a party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "The wisest course would be to improve the handcuffs rather than break them," Johnson wrote in the <em>New York Times.</em>
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (left) meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department Monday. Johnson argued for the Trump administration to continue to be a party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "The wisest course would be to improve the handcuffs rather than break them," Johnson wrote in the New York Times. 