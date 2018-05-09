Photos: Kids get a taste of farm life at Urban Ag Day


Students arrive for Urban Ag Day at the Sheep-Poultry building.
1 Students arrive for Urban Ag Day at the Sheep-Poultry building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. 
Dahir Ali, 8, a third-grader at Armatage Montessori in Mpls., pets a cow.
2 Dahir Ali, 8, a third-grader at Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis, pets a cow during Urban Ag Day in the CHS Miracle of Birth building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minn. 
Third-graders from Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis pet a sheep.
3 Urban Ag Day is an annual event that enables students from metro area schools to get up-close with live animals like beef and dairy cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs to learn about where their food comes from and the agricultural process of raising livestock. 
Third-graders from Armatage Montessori surround the goat pen.
4 At the big, red Miracle of Birth Center, the students gasped and pointed at common farm animals in pens spread out around the floor. 
Third-graders at Armatage Montessori in Mpls., pet a goat.
5 From left, Declan Vincenty, 8, Shepard Johnson, 9, Jailynda Barnes, 9, Lilah El-Ashry, 9, Nadia Mohammed, 9, and Oliver Jacobson, 8, all third-graders at Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis, pet a goat. 
Declan Vincenty, 8, laughs while petting a goat.
6 Declan Vincenty, 8, a third-grader at Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis, laughs while petting a goat in the CHS Miracle of Birth building. 
Petting goats at Urban Ag Day.
7 Third-graders from Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis surround the goat pen in the CHS Miracle of Birth building. 
James Catalfamo, 8, reacts as a cow gets close to his face.
8 James Catalfamo, 8, a third-grader at Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis, reacts as a cow gets close to his face. 
Mumtas Abdirahman, 9, smiles while watching a cow.
9 Mumtas Abdirahman, 9, a third-grader at Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis, smiles while watching a cow. 
Third-graders from Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis pet a cow.
10 Third-graders from Armatage Montessori in Minneapolis pet a cow in the CHS Miracle of Birth building during Urban Ag Day at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, May 8, 2018. 