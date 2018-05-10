Under a Trump proposal, lawful immigrants might shun medical care

Marnobia Juarez came to the U.S. from Guatemala and lives in Maryland. She dreams of getting her green card, but increasingly worries that won't happen under Trump's policy. Juarez was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and receives care through a state health program.
Marnobia Juarez came to the U.S. from Guatemala and lives in Maryland. She dreams of getting her green card, but increasingly worries that won't happen under Trump's policy. Juarez was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and receives care through a state health program. 