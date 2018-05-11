I-94, I-394 closures top Twin Cities weekend road woes

The west metro will be maze of detours again this weekend.

The west metro will be maze of highway detours again this weekend and having the spring fishing opener on Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday won't make it an easier.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has complete maps and detours posted on its website. Here's a look at the major hassles.

Interstate 94, Minneapolis

From 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday:

• I-94 between Hwy 55 and I-35W will be closed.

• Access to and from westbound I-394 between downtown and Hwy 100 will be restricted.

I-394, Minneapolis

• Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, westbound I-394 will be closed from downtown Minneapolis to Minnesota Highway 100 until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-35W, Minneapolis

• The left lane of I-35W is closed near 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94.

• Crews will close the left lane in one direction, reopen it and then close the left lane in the other direction. Both lanes will be open by 6 a.m. Monday.

I-35W and 86th Street bridge, Bloomington

• Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, two lanes of northbound I-35W will be closed at the 86th Street bridge until 7 a.m. Saturday.

• Two lanes of southbound I-35W will be closed at the 86th Street Bridge until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Wondering about construction problems outside the Twin Cities this weekend? MnDOT has a map for that.