TPT's Jim Pagliarini announces retirement

The CEO of Twin Cities Public Television, Jim Pagliarini is planning to exit his role after decades at the helm of the respected public broadcasting station.

During Pagliarini's tenure, TPT produced programs for both national and Minnesota audiences, and ventured into digital platforms as well.

"In the 20 plus years I've been at the station, I don't think the station has ever been stronger. We are strong financially and we are hitting on cylinders in terms of our local programming and our national programming. And the time is right for a transition," he said.

Under his watch, TPT started a digital service, Next Avenue, for older adults in 2012. In 2003, the public television station started a separate Minnesota channel for programming generated through community partnerships.

Pagliarini will stay in his current position until his successor is named. TPT says the search will begin immediately. The process likely will last through the summer and early fall, the public broadcasting outlet said in a statement.

"We are grateful that Jim also will be available to support a smooth transition, and to assist in the launch of our upcoming endowment campaign to assure that TPT is strong and vibrant into the future," said TPT board chair Sally Mullen.

TPT, or Channel 2 as it's sometimes known, carries programming from the Public Broadcasting Service, or PBS. Half of TPT's funding comes from 99,000 members, according to the noncommercial station's website.