Hear Judy Garland sing about Minnesota at centennial

Sixty years ago Friday, Judy Garland, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., was invited to perform at a celebration of her home state's centennial.

Over 20,000 people attended the event at Memorial Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus. Gov. Orville Freeman and royalty from several Scandinavian countries were on hand and U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles was the featured speaker.

Garland, who was battling laryngitis at the time, kicked off the show with a song written especially for the occasion.