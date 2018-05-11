Politics Friday: Republican candidate for governor, Phillip Parrish and former U.S. AG Eric Holder

Phillip Parrish sits for a portrait. Evan Frost | MPR News

First up: The race to be Minnesota's next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state's political conventions will meet in early June—the Republicans in Duluth, the DFLers in Rochester—to endorse a candidate. In advance of those conventions, we're talking with the leading candidates. Today: Republican Phillip Parrish, a Navy reservist, outlines his controversial views on Islam.

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder Pool | Getty Images

Then: Former President Barack Obama and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder are behind a group called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has focused its efforts on the redrawing of political districts after the 2020 Census. The group is getting involved in elections nation-wide, including here in Minnesota. Eric Holder joins the program to talk about it.

And finally:MPR reporters Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst join the program for a look back at a busy week at the Minnesota Capitol.

Use the audio player above to listen to the show.