Trump drug pricing 'blueprint' could take years to build

In a speech Friday, President Trump announced a plan that lists dozens of "potential" steps his team may take to lower drug prices, along with many others that were included in his budget proposal and will require congressional action.
In a speech Friday, President Trump announced a plan that lists dozens of "potential" steps his team may take to lower drug prices, along with many others that were included in his budget proposal and will require congressional action. 