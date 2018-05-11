Mother's Day weekend: Make your brunch battle plans now

What's better than a Mother's Day mimosa? A whole brunch spread. Here's where to look.

If you're not prepared to stake out the perfect Mother's Day brunch, there are some great ideas that you can make at home.

Take a spin on the classic cinnamon roll with a favorite fruit option. Find the recipe here from Delish.

The Splendid Table offered this Almond-brown butter crepes recipe that pairs well with sweet-flavored roasted rhubarb and lemon cream (you can find the recipe for the cream here) or eat them with a drizzle of honey or a smear of butter. The recipe comes from "Crepes: 50 Savory and Sweet Recipies" by Martha Holmberg.

With plenty of eggs, ham, cheese, and French bread, you can make a brunch bake that will put a smile on your mom's face. The recipe from Delish suggests also refrigerating the mix overnight for best flavor, so plan ahead.

Another recipe that's best to prepare the night before, this Blueberry French toast bake from Life Made Sweeter is a great option to try. The recipe can be found at their website (you'll need to scroll for a while, there are a lot of photos).

A great combination of sausage, chard, ricotta and sour rye. This could work as either a Mother's Day brunch or dinner after celebrating.

You can find a list of Mother's Day recipes and a list of brunch recipies from The Splendid Table.

Brunch spots for Mother's Day

But if you'd rather get out of the house and enjoy the day, here's where to find some great brunch specials around Minnesota this Mother's Day weekend. Enjoy, and make sure you wrestle the check away from mom.

If you're looking for some activity with your meal, this is the place to be. Mom's get a free mimosa on entry and the chance to bowl for their food — if you get a strike, you eat you eat for free. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for kids 12 and under and free for kids under 5 years old. They encourage calling ahead to reserve your spot.

Take in some natural beauty while you brunch at the arboretum. The tulips are in bloom and you'll have an exclusive look, since only those with tickets will be allowed entry from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets go for $35 if you're an arboretum member, $40 for nonmembers and $16 for kids 12 and under. The menu is extensive, so check out their event page for the full spread.

If you live near Moorhead, hop the border into Fargo for a great spread at the basement level restaurant, Boiler Room. Brunch is $21 per adult, kids 12 and under are $12. On the menu is scotch eggs, barbeque glazed meatloaf and Rumchata French toast, just to name a few. Again, you'll want to make a reservation.

As long as your mom isn't prone to motion sickness, grabbing brunch on the bay could be a beautiful experience. Hosted by Vista Fleet and catered by Duluth Grill, you can check out some beautiful shoreline views while you dine on a full brunch spread.

Offering hot, cold and dessert foods, Five West is a good choice, especially if you don't have your heart set on a mimosa because your ticket includes one non-alcoholic beverage. There's also a carving station for prime rib and honey ham. Tickets are $32 for adults, $18 for seniors, $12 for kids under 12 and free for kids 5 and under.