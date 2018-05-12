Authorities find dozens of dead cats at Dakota County home

Dakota County authorities are investigating after dozens of dead cats were found at a rural home near Farmington, Minn., earlier this week.

A 25-year-old woman who was renting the Castle Rock Township home was operating an animal rescue organization, according to the Animal Humane Society, which assisted county officials on the case.

The woman was arrested after the discovery Wednesday, the Dakota County Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office reported in a joint news release Friday. However, she was released from custody without charges being filed, pending further investigation.

"We take claims of animal abuse very seriously. Further investigation is needed to determine the cause of these cats' deaths and who is responsible," Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in the news release.

The Animal Humane Society reported that the woman "operates a foster-based animal rescue in Farmington. AHS has worked with that organization in the past but has since ended the relationship."

Authorities said the dead cats — along with numerous live animals — were discovered after sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant. The Star Tribune reported that neighbors had complained of a foul smell near the property.

The Animal Humane Society reported that more than 60 dead animals were found on the property. More than 40 live animals were found "in extremely unsanitary conditions," the humane society reported.

The humane society is caring for the live animals.