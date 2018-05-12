Dayton catches three bass on his final fishing opener as governor

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (center) holds up a bass he caught Saturday, May 12, 2018, on Green Lake near Spicer, Minn., during the annual Governor's Fishing Opener.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton reeled in three bass Saturday morning as he joined legislative leaders on the water for the annual Governor's Fishing Opener.

Dayton's fishing party on Green Lake in Spicer, Minn., north of Willmar, included House Speaker Kurt Daudt, House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and Gazelka's son, Josh. Their fishing guide was Kelly Morrell of Willmar.

"We had a great time... I caught three bass, which made my whole day (and) made my last fishing opener (as governor) very special," Dayton said in a news release. "We had a good outing. All of you here in Spicer, New London and Willmar have been so fabulous. You have been such great hosts. The temperature may be cool, but the spirit of the occasion warmed everything up. We had a great time, and I can't thank you enough."

Dayton's fish weighed in at about 1.5 pounds, 2 pounds and 2.5 pounds, the governor's office reported. Daudt and Gazelka caught two bass apiece.

Saturday's fishing opener is the start of the season for walleye, northern pike and other sought-after fish in Minnesota. And for many resorts, bait shops and other businesses catering to anglers, this weekend marks the unofficial start of their busy summer season.

After winter weather lingered well into April, lakes across most of the state were free of ice for the opener.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported that some of the major lakes across northern Minnesota, including Vermilion, Red, Winnibigoshish, Kabetogama and Leech, saw ice-out happen just in the past few days. A few lakes remained ice-covered for the opener.

It was a cool start to the season across much of the state; Saturday morning temperatures dropped into the 20s at Duluth, Grand Rapids and elsewhere across northern Minnesota. But temperatures rebounded into the 60s by early afternoon.