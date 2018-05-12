Motorcyclist dies in Interstate 35 crash

A 56-year-old North Branch man died Friday after a crash along Interstate 35 in Chisago County, north of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. as southbound traffic was slowing for construction ahead, near Wyoming, Minn.

The Patrol reported that the man was operating a motorcycle that sideswiped a car in the left lane of I-35 as traffic was slowing. The motorcycle operator died from his injuries at a hospital. The man's name has not yet been released.

Three people in the car were not injured.