Time travelers invited to Stephen Hawking memorial service

In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. A service will be held for him in the same city this June. Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, died in March 2018.
In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. A service will be held for him in the same city this June. Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, died in March 2018. 