Photos: After more than 76 years, World War II veteran is laid to rest back home in Minnesota

Rear Admiral Linnea Sommer-Weddington
Rear Admiral Linnea Sommer-Weddington (right) presents a flag to Harold Gifford, brother of Navy Radioman 2nd Class Quentin Gifford, during the committal service for Quentin at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 12, 2018. 