Photos: After more than 76 years, World War II veteran is laid to rest back home in Minnesota

Rear Admiral Linnea Sommer-Weddington (right) presents a flag to Harold Gifford, brother of Navy Radioman 2nd Class Quentin Gifford, during the committal service for Quentin at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Radioman 2nd Class Quentin Gifford of Mankato, Minn., was laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Saturday — more than 76 years after he was killed in action at Pearl Harbor.

Gifford was serving on the USS Oklahoma and was 22 at the time of the attack. His remains were unidentified for more than seven decades, buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

An old family photo shows Quentin Gifford (left) with brothers Earl and Harold. Harold spoke at the memorial service for his older brother Quentin, who was killed at age 22 while serving in the Navy on USS Oklahoma when it was attacked in Pearl Harbor. Quentin's remains were recently identified after being buried in Hawaii for more than 74 years. Courtney Perry for MPR News

In 2015, at the direction of the deputy secretary of defense, a renewed effort was launched to identify remains associated with the USS Oklahoma. Scientists using DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons were able to identify Gifford's remains.

With two surviving siblings — Harold Gifford of Woodbury, Minn., and June Shoen of Warroad, Minn. — and other family members on hand, along with military officials and other dignitaries, a funeral service was conducted at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, followed by burial at the cemetery.

The casket of Navy Radioman 2nd Class Quentin Gifford is carried out of Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 12, 2018, to be buried with full military honors 76 years after his death at Pearl Harbor. Courtney Perry for MPR News

"We never expected this to happen, because for 76 years he has been considered having been killed in action," Harold Gifford told KARE 11.

"We put that on his tombstone, 'finally home,'" Shoen told KARE.

June Shoen (second from right) glances at her brother Harold Gifford as they are overcome with emotion while listening to a Patsy Cline recording of "Life's Railway to Heaven" during the memorial service for their brother Quentin Gifford on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The family always referred to the tune as "Quentin's song." Courtney Perry for MPR News

The Navy Operational Support Center, which provided military funeral honors, reported that Quentin Gifford is the fourth recently identified USS Oklahoma sailor from Minnesota to return home; a fifth is expected later this year.

"I am honored and humbled to participate in this event," Rear Admiral Linnea Sommer-Weddington, deputy director of computer systems and information technology for U.S. Strategic Command, said in a news release. Sommer-Weddington presented flags to Quentin Gifford's siblings.